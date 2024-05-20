Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 172,362 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 172,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.19. 65,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,944. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

