Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,871. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.