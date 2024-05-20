Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.16 on Monday. 180,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,045. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

