Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.12. 35,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

