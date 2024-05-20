Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.16

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 6323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.