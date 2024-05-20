DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLocal

DLocal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 901,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 345,746 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 234,772 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.