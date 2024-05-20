DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,177 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.24% of DocuSign worth $28,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. 1,152,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.