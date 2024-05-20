Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,196. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

