DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Trading Down 3.9%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $112.90. 3,132,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,918,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in DoorDash by 685.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

