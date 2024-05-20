Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.48. 1,366,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,791,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

