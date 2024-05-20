DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.16

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 4988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.