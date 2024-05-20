Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,286 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

