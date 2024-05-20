Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $192,964,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jabil by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of JBL traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. 588,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

