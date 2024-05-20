Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3,733.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $146,995,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126,838 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $56,614,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grab by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock remained flat at $3.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

