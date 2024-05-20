Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 42,935 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 82,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,781. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

