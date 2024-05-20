Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 44,451 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Green Plains worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Green Plains by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.5 %

Green Plains stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. 71,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,292. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $36.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

