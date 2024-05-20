Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 46,250 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $15,367,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 82,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $38.80. 80,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,537. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

