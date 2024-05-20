Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 77,539 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 282.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,539 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 338,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $8,875,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $5,838,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 113,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

