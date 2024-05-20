Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 8,020 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.0 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. 419,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

