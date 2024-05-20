Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 96,956 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 278.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $24,588,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 446,198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 417,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 116,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 506,588 shares worth $13,367,577. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

