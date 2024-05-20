Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.58. 129,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,439. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

