Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,956. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

