Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of European Wax Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 174,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

