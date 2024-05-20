Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,369. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.94. 238,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,194. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

