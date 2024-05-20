Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.30 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

LW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

