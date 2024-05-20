Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 878.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $105,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.01. 1,713,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,360. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

