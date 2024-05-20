Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 638.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.15. 41,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

