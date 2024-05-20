Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $58,687,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $12,131,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 83.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,933,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.10. 5,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $130.39 and a one year high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

