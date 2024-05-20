Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.12% of AAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $21,511,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AAR by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.57. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

