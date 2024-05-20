Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 22,905 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $278,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.26. 1,995,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.