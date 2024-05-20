Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,861.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 143,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.52. 90,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

