Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.85. The stock had a trading volume of 503,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,918. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $319.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

