Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.55% of Children’s Place worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

Children’s Place Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 934,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.03 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

