Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 138,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,091. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

