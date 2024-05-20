Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

Wingstop stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $388.25. 37,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,015. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

