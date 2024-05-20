Dynex (DNX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $916,555.77 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 89,811,001 coins and its circulating supply is 89,811,386 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 89,792,597.43601696. The last known price of Dynex is 0.51367517 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $752,532.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

