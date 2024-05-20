e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $151.54 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 221,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,514,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.45.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

