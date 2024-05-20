E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. On average, analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 1,623,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 205,143 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

