Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.50.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

EXP stock opened at $256.30 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.