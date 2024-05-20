EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 5.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 718,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,223,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

