Electroneum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $815,052.56 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.57 million and $815,052.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,364,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.