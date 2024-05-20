Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.96.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

