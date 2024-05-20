Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

