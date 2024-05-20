Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,097 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Element Solutions worth $59,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after buying an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 150,567 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. 1,218,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

