Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.91. 87,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,421. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $547.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

