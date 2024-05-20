enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.80. enCore Energy shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 58,551 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

