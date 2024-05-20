Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$27.20 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.7108674 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Insider Activity

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.