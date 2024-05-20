EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

