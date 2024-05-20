Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $2.50 at TD Cowen

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of EOSE opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

