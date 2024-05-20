EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.81.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $180.28 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

